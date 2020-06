Amenities

Excellent One Bedroom, One Bath located near great stores like Whole Foods Market, Adventure and Sunny Isles. Close to beaches. Light and Airy. Open floor plan. Good size remodeled kitchen with dinning area and a Large Living Room.New paint throughout. Large master bedroom and good size closet. Section 8 is acceptable to Landlord. Requires the following: Copy of Police Report, Background check, Copy of Credit Report.