16518 NE 26th Ave

Check out this lovely 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms condo. The kitchen boasts brand new stainless steel appliances, with white shaker-style cabinets. Laminate wood floors throughout the main living area; tiles in the kitchen, bathrooms, and hallway, and rooms have berber carpets. Step outside to the east-facing, covered, screened-in balcony and enjoy the daily sunsets overlooking the tall trees in the adjacent park. The building is conveniently located just minutes from the beach, fishing pier, bars, restaurants, entertainment, and night life.