North Miami Beach, FL
16518 NE 26th Ave
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:10 AM

16518 NE 26th Ave

16518 Northeast 26th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16518 Northeast 26th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL 33160
Western Eastern Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Check out this lovely 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms condo. The kitchen boasts brand new stainless steel appliances, with white shaker-style cabinets. Laminate wood floors throughout the main living area; tiles in the kitchen, bathrooms, and hallway, and rooms have berber carpets. Step outside to the east-facing, covered, screened-in balcony and enjoy the daily sunsets overlooking the tall trees in the adjacent park. The building is conveniently located just minutes from the beach, fishing pier, bars, restaurants, entertainment, and night life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16518 NE 26th Ave have any available units?
16518 NE 26th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Miami Beach, FL.
What amenities does 16518 NE 26th Ave have?
Some of 16518 NE 26th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16518 NE 26th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16518 NE 26th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16518 NE 26th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 16518 NE 26th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami Beach.
Does 16518 NE 26th Ave offer parking?
No, 16518 NE 26th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 16518 NE 26th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16518 NE 26th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16518 NE 26th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 16518 NE 26th Ave has a pool.
Does 16518 NE 26th Ave have accessible units?
No, 16518 NE 26th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16518 NE 26th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 16518 NE 26th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16518 NE 26th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 16518 NE 26th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
