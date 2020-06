Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

Spacious 2 bathroom 2 bathroom unit in the gated community at Belmont of N Lauderdale. This lovely 1st floor property is tiled throughout with laminate flooring in the living areas for easy maintenance. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel Samsung appliances. The unit also features a 1 car garage and a washer & dryer for added convenience. Belmont of N Lauderdale amenities include a community pool, exercise room & playground. Near shops, restaurants, parks and more.