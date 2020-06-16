1881 79th St Cswy

Amenities

Enjoy spectacular Bay views from this waterfront condo located in North Bay Village offering 2 beds- 2baths, Split floor plan for better privacy, floor to ceiling glass windows in all areas to access spacious balcony, bar style countertop kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Double vanity in master bath and impeccable marble floors throughout living room & kitchen and carpet in bedrooms. The building offers a variety of amenities, including gym, barbecue area, pool, hot tub, a boardwalk, attendant lobby and covered garage parking! This is a pet-friendly building. 1 parking assigned. long term only!