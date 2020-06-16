All apartments in North Bay Village
Find more places like 1881 79th St Cswy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bay Village, FL
/
1881 79th St Cswy
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:33 PM

1881 79th St Cswy

1881 79th Street Cswy · (305) 699-2683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Bay Village
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1881 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL 33141
North Bay Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 902 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
lobby
Enjoy spectacular Bay views from this waterfront condo located in North Bay Village offering 2 beds- 2baths, Split floor plan for better privacy, floor to ceiling glass windows in all areas to access spacious balcony, bar style countertop kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Double vanity in master bath and impeccable marble floors throughout living room & kitchen and carpet in bedrooms. The building offers a variety of amenities, including gym, barbecue area, pool, hot tub, a boardwalk, attendant lobby and covered garage parking! This is a pet-friendly building. 1 parking assigned. long term only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1881 79th St Cswy have any available units?
1881 79th St Cswy has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1881 79th St Cswy have?
Some of 1881 79th St Cswy's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1881 79th St Cswy currently offering any rent specials?
1881 79th St Cswy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1881 79th St Cswy pet-friendly?
Yes, 1881 79th St Cswy is pet friendly.
Does 1881 79th St Cswy offer parking?
Yes, 1881 79th St Cswy does offer parking.
Does 1881 79th St Cswy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1881 79th St Cswy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1881 79th St Cswy have a pool?
Yes, 1881 79th St Cswy has a pool.
Does 1881 79th St Cswy have accessible units?
No, 1881 79th St Cswy does not have accessible units.
Does 1881 79th St Cswy have units with dishwashers?
No, 1881 79th St Cswy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1881 79th St Cswy have units with air conditioning?
No, 1881 79th St Cswy does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1881 79th St Cswy?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Treasures on the Bay
7525 E Treasure Drive
North Bay Village, FL 33141
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr
North Bay Village, FL 33141

Similar Pages

North Bay Village 1 BedroomsNorth Bay Village 2 Bedrooms
North Bay Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Bay Village Apartments with Parking
North Bay Village Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FL
Hialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FL
Golden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLNaranja, FLBal Harbour, FLPrinceton, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity