Apartment List
/
FL
/
miami lakes
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:21 PM

293 Apartments for rent in Miami Lakes, FL with garages

Miami Lakes apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 65

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8820 NW 155th Ter
8820 NW 155th Ter, Miami Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Gorgeous, like new, with MANY UPGRADES!!! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, with pool & jacuzzi.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14949 NW 92nd Ave
14949 Northwest 92nd Avenue, Miami Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Gorgeous one-story home located in Genesis Garden community. The home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, ceramic floors throughout, with a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8741 NW 161st Ter
8741 Northwest 161st Terrace, Miami Lakes, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,950
Be the first to live in this luxurious single family home with ceilings, plenty of room at the premium community Satori. Comes with brand new stainless steel appliances, induction stove, impact windows, 2 car garage, large yard, designer and more.
Results within 1 mile of Miami Lakes
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
195 Units Available
Atlantico at Aquabella
11181 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1352 sqft
Additional Amenities: * Shower * Monitored alarm * Quartz Counter Tops * Well beats fitness * Coffee/Cyber lounge * Gated Community Atlantico at Aquabella is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community offering a captivating atmosphere with a trendy

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
535 W 79th Pl
535 West 79th Place, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Located in a desirable West Hialeah a one-story 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms home.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9386 W 32nd Lane
9386 West 32nd Lane, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
BEAUTIFUL VILLA IN GATED COMMUNITY, 3 B / 2½ B/ 2 PARKING SPACES IN FRONT OF THE PROPERTY IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH GOOD SCHOOLS AND IMMEDIATE ACCESS TO I-75, TURNPIKE, PALMETTO, AND IMPORTANT MALLS.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7562 NW 176th Ter
7562 Northwest 176th Terrace, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Back on the Market!! Rarely available 3 bed 2 bath SINGLE STORY corner townhome in Lilandia Estates. Spacious corner unit is tiled throughout and has a split bedroom floor plan, ample garden/patio & single car garage.

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9080 NW 158th St
9080 NW 158th St, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Virtual Tour & Video Tour Available - Lakefront two-story townhome w/ 1 car garage and driveway for extra guest parking.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9263 W 33rd Ln
9263 West 33rd Lane, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Gorgeous Mediterranean Villa, 3 Bed 2.5 Bathrooms a resort style community. Home features ceramic tile in first floor, carpet in second floor.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
17335 NW 67th Pl
17335 Northwest 67th Place, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Beautiful End Unit Townhome in Desirable Miami lakes. Conveniently Located Near Schools, Shops, Restaurants and Expressways. Gated Community. Washer and Dryer in unit.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3514 W 88th Ter
3514 West 88th Terrace, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
GREAT 2-STORY 2BED/2.5BTH VILLA IN ARAGON. GATED COMMUNITY CLOSE TO i75 HIGHWAY. WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE. LARGE BACKYARD. GREAT AMENITIES. CLUBHOUSE, COMMUNITY POOL, EXERCISE ROOM, SIDEWALKS. CLOSE TO SHOPES, SCHOOLS AND MUCH MORE.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9764 W 34th Ct
9764 West 34th Court, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE HOME IN BONTERRA, BUILT IN 2017. HAS 4 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHES, 1 GARAGE. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER AND FULL APPLIANCES, INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER UPSTAIRS.

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9784 W 34th Ct
9784 West 34th Court, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
Beautiful new modern home located in the gated community of BONTERRA with a separate IN-LAWS QUARTER OR OFFICE SPACE! Open concept with center island, modern kitchen with white wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and high profile granite
Results within 5 miles of Miami Lakes
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 16 at 12:01 AM
$
25 Units Available
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1447 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes located close to downtown Miami and its upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
24 Units Available
Horizon at Miramar
11338 SW 45th Pl, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,498
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1347 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1393 sqft
IMT Mirarmar is a newly renovated luxury apartment complex that has easy access to both the Florida Turnpike and I-75. Each unit offers granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
16 Units Available
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,359
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1334 sqft
Conveniently located close to Pembroke Lakes Mall and Hard Rock Stadium, with easy access to I-75 and I-95. Pet-friendly community with tennis and racquetball courts and a children's playground.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
26 Units Available
Windsor at Miramar
3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1441 sqft
Community is pet-friendly and has resort-style pool, putting green and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding and gourmet kitchens. Located close to I-7 and the Miramar Parkway.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
277 Units Available
Eurus at Miramar
4970 Southwest 124th Avenue, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,654
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1300 sqft
New one, two, and three-bedroom apartments situated within the quaint romance of a modern Tuscan village. Experience a residential community that provides ample access to social gathering and personal escape.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
39 Units Available
Mosaic at Miramar Town Center
11575 City Hall, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,501
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,792
1319 sqft
Gym, assigned garage parking, pool and game room. Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units feature stainless steel appliances in modern kitchens, in-unit laundry and granite counters throughout. Within walking distance of Broward College in picturesque Miramar.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
40 Units Available
The Landmark South
6055 NW 105th Ct, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,605
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1325 sqft
Contemporary homes with energy-efficient appliances and keyless door locks. Community highlights include a business center, courtyard and gym. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Doral Plaza for convenient shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Pembroke Lakes South
Harbour Cove
1600 S Hiatus Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1365 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1320 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in person tour today! Welcome home to Harbour Cove apartments located in the heart of Pembroke Pines, FL.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
21 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1399 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
107 Units Available
Catalina at Miramar
4260 Southwest 117th Lane, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1579 sqft
Catalina at Miramar is a BRAND NEW townhome luxury rental community offering the best location in an attractive atmosphere that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Miramar has to offer.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Miramar Park
11000 Miramar Blvd, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,426
1479 sqft
Near Miramar Town Center and other shopping destinations. Apartments include in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite countertops. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike, the Sawgrass Expressway, I-95, I-595 and I-75.
City Guide for Miami Lakes, FL

Situated in scenic suburban Miami, Miami Lakes plays host to some of the most attractive and affordable apartments for rent you’ll find anywhere. Looking to reel in the apartment of your dreams? Then start perusing the listings in this snazzy little apartment finder we’ve patched together and you’ll be kicking back in the perfect Miami Lakes rental in less time than it takes for an alligator to digest an unsuspecting tourist!

Having trouble with Craigslist Miami Lakes? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

One and two bedroom apartments, townhouses, and condos in Miami Lakes generally rent for about $900, with spacious luxury rentals costing about $1,700. In other words, you’ll find renting options galore in this sunny little city. Need a pet-friendly rental in Miami Lakes? Not a problem. How about an apartment with some seriously scenic views? Check. Looking for a rental in Miami Lakes that comes equipped with a swimming pool, clubhouse, gym, patio, and walk-in closets? Again, we’ve got you covered. Just don’t forget to bring along proof of income, banking info, a couple forms of I.D., and a list of previous digs when you’re ready to sign a leasing application. Also, feel free to shop the market thoroughly before deciding which rental is best for you; most properties in Miami Lakes have vacancies year-round and waiting lists are extremely rare.

A mostly peaceful little city that boasts some of the Miami area’s most modern rentals, the Lakes is a perfect stomping ground. Factor in a booming local economy and a close proximity to the party capital of the world, and we get the feeling it won’t take long for you to feel like you’re living the good life in Miami Lakes!

Happy hunting and best of luck! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Miami Lakes, FL

Miami Lakes apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Miami Lakes 1 BedroomsMiami Lakes 2 BedroomsMiami Lakes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMiami Lakes 3 BedroomsMiami Lakes Apartments with Balconies
Miami Lakes Apartments with GaragesMiami Lakes Apartments with GymsMiami Lakes Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMiami Lakes Apartments with ParkingMiami Lakes Apartments with Pools
Miami Lakes Apartments with Washer-DryersMiami Lakes Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Lakes Pet Friendly PlacesMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College