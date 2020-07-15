293 Apartments for rent in Miami Lakes, FL with garages

Situated in scenic suburban Miami, Miami Lakes plays host to some of the most attractive and affordable apartments for rent you’ll find anywhere. Looking to reel in the apartment of your dreams? Then start perusing the listings in this snazzy little apartment finder we’ve patched together and you’ll be kicking back in the perfect Miami Lakes rental in less time than it takes for an alligator to digest an unsuspecting tourist!

Having trouble with Craigslist Miami Lakes? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

One and two bedroom apartments, townhouses, and condos in Miami Lakes generally rent for about $900, with spacious luxury rentals costing about $1,700. In other words, you’ll find renting options galore in this sunny little city. Need a pet-friendly rental in Miami Lakes? Not a problem. How about an apartment with some seriously scenic views? Check. Looking for a rental in Miami Lakes that comes equipped with a swimming pool, clubhouse, gym, patio, and walk-in closets? Again, we’ve got you covered. Just don’t forget to bring along proof of income, banking info, a couple forms of I.D., and a list of previous digs when you’re ready to sign a leasing application. Also, feel free to shop the market thoroughly before deciding which rental is best for you; most properties in Miami Lakes have vacancies year-round and waiting lists are extremely rare.

A mostly peaceful little city that boasts some of the Miami area’s most modern rentals, the Lakes is a perfect stomping ground. Factor in a booming local economy and a close proximity to the party capital of the world, and we get the feeling it won’t take long for you to feel like you’re living the good life in Miami Lakes!

