Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

8620 N Sherman Cir

8620 Sherman Circle North · (786) 524-4835
Location

8620 Sherman Circle North, Miramar, FL 33025
Lakeshore at University Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Spacious, updated corner unit 2/2 in the gated community Lakeshore of University Park. Guard gate on site, management office on site, community pool, and other amenities. Apartment is a corner unit and thus has plenty of natural light. Was just painted and got new flooring, toilets, and kitchen appliances including dishwasher, as well as washer and dryer in unit! Water included with rent! Minutes to major highways, hard rock hotel, and beaches. Pool view . Unit comes with 2 assigned parking spots as well as ample guest spots.

(RLNE5855056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8620 N Sherman Cir have any available units?
8620 N Sherman Cir has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8620 N Sherman Cir have?
Some of 8620 N Sherman Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8620 N Sherman Cir currently offering any rent specials?
8620 N Sherman Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8620 N Sherman Cir pet-friendly?
No, 8620 N Sherman Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miramar.
Does 8620 N Sherman Cir offer parking?
Yes, 8620 N Sherman Cir does offer parking.
Does 8620 N Sherman Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8620 N Sherman Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8620 N Sherman Cir have a pool?
Yes, 8620 N Sherman Cir has a pool.
Does 8620 N Sherman Cir have accessible units?
No, 8620 N Sherman Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 8620 N Sherman Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8620 N Sherman Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 8620 N Sherman Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8620 N Sherman Cir has units with air conditioning.
