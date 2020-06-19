8620 N Sherman Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

Spacious, updated corner unit 2/2 in the gated community Lakeshore of University Park. Guard gate on site, management office on site, community pool, and other amenities. Apartment is a corner unit and thus has plenty of natural light. Was just painted and got new flooring, toilets, and kitchen appliances including dishwasher, as well as washer and dryer in unit! Water included with rent! Minutes to major highways, hard rock hotel, and beaches. Pool view . Unit comes with 2 assigned parking spots as well as ample guest spots.



(RLNE5855056)