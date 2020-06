Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Great 3/2 unit in Miramar, next to the Club house, enjoy community pool, fitness center, near tennis court. Sit on your patio and look at the lake. Washer/Dryer inside unit, Porcelanato floor in living areas and kitchen and wood floor in bedrooms, tile in Bathrooms. READY TO MOVE-IN. Unit is close to shops, highways, restaurants, schools and more! Quiet well kept community.