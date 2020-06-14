/
furnished apartments
181 Furnished Apartments for rent in Biscayne Park, FL
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
729 NE 117
729 Northeast 117th Street, Biscayne Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
TENANT IN THE MOMENT ,AVAILABLE July 1/2020 Beautiful 1/1 complete Furnished By week $600 By month $1750 Live in PARADISE !!complete furniture !!ONE-OF-A-KIND 1920s Spanish Mission Revival Style duplex located in the Village of Biscayne Park.
Results within 1 mile of Biscayne Park
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
11720 NW 2nd Ave
11720 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
Studio
$1,950
2 bedrooms, 1 bath completely remodeled. Florida room, converted garage can be studio. Modern open kitchen, Laundry Room with pantry. Great backyard all fenced with mangoes trees, ornamental plants. Large front yard allowing multiple parking.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
11750 NE 1st Ave
11750 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Stunning spacious single family home in a corner lot with pool. 3 bed 2 bath, dining and family room with and ample upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Property has tile throughout, full size W&D, 2 car garage and fully furnished.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sans Souci Estates
1 Unit Available
11440 N Bayshore Dr
11440 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
Wide Bayfront home with an amazing view of The Miami Skyline. This Private Waterfront Home Has been updated and is directly on Biscayne Bay. Direct ocean access with no fixed bridges. DIRECT DOWNTOWN BAY VIEWS. Unique waterfront Property.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
210 NE 110th St
210 Northeast 110th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Location, Location, Location, furnished, cozy 1-bedroom unit close to Barry University, Near excellent shopping and restaurants. Ready for immediately occupancy. Central air, full kitchen, living room with sofa bed, bathroom with shower/tub combo.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
1320 NE 118th St
1320 Northeast 118th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Furnished Apartment for Rent with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath in North Miami! Great location close to Biscayne Blvd, FIU, Johnson Wales, Barry University, Publix, Whole Foods, Aldi and Starbucks. Near excellent shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
11111 Biscayne Blvd
11111 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami-Dade County, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1353 sqft
Wide views of Biscayne Bay from every room! Split floor plan, marble floors, spacious 2/2 with lots of closets. Enclosed balcony for additional space. Heated pool, 24 hour security, valet parking, 1 parking space. 23 acre gated community.
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
770 Northeast 123rd Street
770 Northeast 123rd Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
556 sqft
Fully renovated and furnished, 1BR.
Results within 5 miles of Biscayne Park
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Wynwood
289 Units Available
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,695
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1130 sqft
There is an alchemy to special places; a unique convergence of space, time and design that creates something extraordinary.
Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Upper East Side
18 Units Available
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,685
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,121
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,013
1322 sqft
Gated community with Spanish architecture, views of Biscayne Bay, and private storage. On the Intracoastal Waterway, just off Biscayne Boulevard at I-195 and close to I-95 for easy access to Miami.
Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
12 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,522
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
North Bay Village
23 Units Available
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1264 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
16901 COLLINS AVE
16901 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$10,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy one of kind living from this espectacular and unique 1bed=den/2full bath residence in the sky waking up daily to unobstructed, direct ocean views from every room at the fabulous and only "Jade Signature" designed by the prestigious,
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7920 Harding Ave
7920 Harding Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
VERY BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS 1BD CORNER UNITS , ALL WINDOWS ,GREAT LAYOUT * ALL REMODELED * NEW KITCHEN,GRANITE COUNTER TOP AND ISLAND...
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Haulover Park
1 Unit Available
16425 Collins Ave
16425 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury condo in Oceania 1, Sunny Isles. This 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms plus spacious Den condominium, features modern furnishings & finishes, mastersuite with two queen size beds, bunk beds that accommodate 3 children, plus office desk area.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sunny Isles Shores
1 Unit Available
201 178th Dr
201 178th Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
747 sqft
Fully furnished condo. Great location close to beach , shops, etc. Pool onsite and available today. Cable and internet included.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2851 NE 183rd St
2851 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1066 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Extra-large 1/1.5 apartment for rent in the heart of Aventura(1066 Sq Ft). Lake views. Furnished optional. 1 car garage. 24-hour security. Access to gym, 2 pools, basketball court, tennis courts, BBQ grills, pool tables, and mini-golf.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper East Side
1 Unit Available
900 Northeast 85th Street
900 Northeast 85th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Studio (Efficiency) in Upper East Side (MiMo Biscayne) adjacent to Miami Shores & El Portal. Aventura, Miami Beach, Brickell, Design District, Midtown and Wynwood are a few minutes away. Barry University, Johnson & Wales, FIU North & St.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1531 Stillwater Drive
1531 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3080 sqft
Waterfront Pool home in gated neighborhood with panoramic bayview, dock, and no bridges to ocean. 4 bedroom, 4 bath, one car garage on the point of a peninsula. Large master suite and spa bath. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
8080 Tatum Waterway Drive
8080 Tatum Waterway Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,250
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Furnished Studio newly painted new furniture including internet service secure entrance also private entrance full kitchen minutes from South Beach laundry on site More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1575 Stillwater Drive
1575 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,500
4735 sqft
The most exquisite waterfront home with a wide bay view and dock on the peak of the gated peninsula of Stillwater Drive. Very private, 4 bedrooms + staff room, 3.5 bathrooms. 137 ft.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
460 NE 28th St 1707
460 NE 28th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1095 sqft
Unit 1707 Available 06/15/20 StayPlus- Exclusive 2-Bedroom Flat In Miami - Property Id: 298278 StayPlus welcomes you to this luxurious modern 2-bedroom apartment, located in the heart of Edgewater Miami.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
1777 Venice Lane
1777 Venice Lane, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
572 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Waterfront Furnished - Property Id: 291521 Waterfront unit, bring your kayak or paddle board. Enjoy the great natural habitat. Stone floors, granite countertops, full kitchen with microwave and dishwasher.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
555 NW 87th St
555 Northwest 87th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1790 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Stunning 4 BR OASIS mins from Everything!! - Property Id: 224117 Stunning furnished 4 bedroom 2 bathroom just 15 minutes from Miami Beach, Design District and Wynwood.
