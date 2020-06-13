/
furnished apartments
199 Furnished Apartments for rent in Fisher Island, FL
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
5284 Fisher Island Dr
5284 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
This stunning 8th-floor Bayview unit on Fisher Island has been professionally designed and renovated. Showcases: mesmerizing views from every room, 6260 sq. ft interior, 3 bedrooms plus office, 3.
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
7744 Fisher Island Dr
7744 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
6 Bedrooms
$29,000
Oceanfront view of direct ocean and government cut, center stack privacy to the fullest, residence furnished/ turn-key is ready for move-in. Lease term flexible 6, 12 or 18 months.
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
2532 Fisher Island Dr
2532 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
This magnificent Bayside Village semi furnished 2 bedroom + den, 2.5 bath condo offers breathtaking views of the Fisher Island marina, golf and Miami Beach.
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
19142 FISHER ISLAND
19142 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
THIS BEAUTIFUL FISHER ISLAND UNIT IS LOCATED ON THE FOURTH FLOOR OF SEASIDE VILLAGE WITH DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS FEATURING 2 BEDROOMS, PLUS A DEN WITH A MURPHY BED, 2 BATHS, 1,875 SQ FT INTERIOR, EXPANSIVE TERRACES, OPEN RENOVATED KITCHEN, MARBLE FLOORS
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
19232 Fisher Island Dr
19232 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
Experience Fisher Island living in this lovely fully furnished 3rd floor Seaside Village condo overlooking the ocean.
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
19211 Fisher Island Dr
19211 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
Experience Fisher Island living in this charming Lanai ground floor Seaside Village condo with a lovely garden view. The unit is offered fully furnished and available to rent weekly,monthly, seasonal or yearly.
Results within 1 mile of Fisher Island
South Point
1 Unit Available
226 Ocean Drive
226 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1323 sqft
Ocean View, Large 2/2 corner unit in the residential and quiet location of Ocean Drive. Luminous and luxurious interior, impeccably furnished , marble floors, 2 large Marble Bathrooms, Jacuzzi, Fully Equipped newly renovated Kitchen.
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
624 Michigan Avenue
624 Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,800
1800 sqft
Brand new 2 bed/2-bathroom townhouse 1,800 sq feet with private roof top/ barbecue and covered assigned parking spot in the heart of South Beach. Washer/dryer and wood floors, closet space and more. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
540 West Avenue 2111
540 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1058 sqft
Cozy apartment - Property Id: 170367 Amazing views from this corner 2-bed 2-bath condo at the Bentley Bay. Located on Biscayne Bay, enjoy direct views of the Miami skyline & star island.
South Point
1 Unit Available
90 Alton Rd 2006
90 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,900
780 sqft
Cozy apartment - Property Id: 169116 The Yacht Club is the best bay side building in South of Fifth! This 20th floor faces the West Bay side of the building with sweeping views of Fisher Island, Downtown and the Miami Beach Marina.
South Point
1 Unit Available
300 Collins Ave Unit 200
300 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2600 sqft
300 collins is the top ultra luxury condominium in the heart of south beach south of fifth neighborhood. Rare corner unit townhome 3 bedroom & 3 full and 1 half bathroom just 2 blocks from beach in sofi.
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1007 6th St
1007 6th Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,200
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! PERFECT FURNISHED STUDIO IN THE HEART OF SOUTH BEACH BUT SET BACK WONDERFULLY FROM ALL THE ACTION.
South Point
1 Unit Available
110 Washington Ave
110 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AMAZING OUTDOOR SPACE. YOU HAVE TO SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT. THE ONLY UNIT IN THE BUILDING WITH A PRIVATE PATIO OF MORE THAN 500 SQ FT.
South Point
1 Unit Available
359 MERIDIAN AV
359 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,400
LIVE THE LIFE! IMMACULATE FURNISHED UNIT SOUTH OF 5TH! WORLD FAMOUS NEIGHBORHOOD JUST A 3 BLOCK STROLL TO THE BEACH, JOE'S, SOUTH POINTE PARK, RED STEAKHOUSE, SMITH AND WALLY'S, PRIME 112, TED'S AND SO MUCH MORE.
South Point
1 Unit Available
320 Euclid Ave
320 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
Located in the prestigious South-of-Fifth (SoFi) district of South Beach. The Brooklyn Building/Apartment is located 1 block away to the hottest beach of South of Fifth. This 1 bedroom unit is furnished, has a TV. All the utilities are included.
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
710 Michigan Ave
710 Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fabulous opportunity to live in the heart of South Beach in a unique townhouse style condo. This furnished 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom corner unit features 3 balconies, 2 floors and a beautifully updated kitchen.
South Point
1 Unit Available
400 Alton Rd
400 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$24,900
Stunning views of the ocean, Miami Beach, Downtown Skyline & all the Islands from every room of this Lower Penthouse at the Murano Grande. 3 Bedrooms + Media Room + Maid's quarters. Formal living and dining + family room and breakfast nook..
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
822 LENOX AV
822 Lenox Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
MEDITERRANEAN BUILDING VERY CHARMING FURNISHED 1 BED - 1 BATH, WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT. WITH ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE, CENTRAL AC, TILES FLOORS.3 blocks from Flamingo Park and shops, WALKING DISTANCE TO OCEAN DRIVE AND THE BEACH
South Point
1 Unit Available
345 Michigan Ave
345 Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Great location South of 5th Street. Renovated junior one bedroom with assigned parking. Granite counter top stainless steel appliances. Updated kitchen and bathroom tile floor throughout. Central AC. Available furnished. Short walk to the beach.
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
540 West Ave
540 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
Corner unit with 270 degrees majestic views. Featuring travertino floors, open kitchen filled with natural light, largest balcony in the building and tastefully furnished. Fantastic building with excellent service.
South Point
1 Unit Available
323 Washington Ave
323 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
The perfect apartment: Updated furnished 1 bedroom condo with assigned parking 2 blocks to the ocean in sought after south of fifth street neighborhood! Sunny apartment with impact windows, custom designed open kitchen with island, butcher block
South Point
1 Unit Available
301 NE Jefferson Ave
301 Jefferson Ave, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,975
Updated cozy fully furnished 1/1, king size bed, comfy sofa, and additional sleeper bed. Plenty of natural light with an open kitchen and spacious balcony. Enjoy an active beach lifestyle and community vibe in heart of South of Fifth.
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
626 Meridian ave
626 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
LIVE RIGHT NEXT TO SOUTH OF FIFTH .QUIET , VERY COSY AND COMPLETELY FURNISHED CONDO IN THE PRIME LOCATION. WIFI AND CABLE IS INCLUDED ! IMPACT WINDOWS, OPEN CHEF KITCHEN , EXTRA LARGE BEDROOM . THE KITCHEN IS OPEN TO LIVING ROOM AND DINING SPACE.
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
800 West W Ave
800 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
Enjoy the Views of Biscayne Bay and Downtown Miami Skyline! Expansive 180 degree views, Floor to ceiling impact windows in your living room in this completely remodeled and furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom corner residence.
