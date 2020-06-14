/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:32 AM
225 Furnished Apartments for rent in Miami Shores, FL
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
274 NW 92ND STREET
274 Northwest 92nd Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Outstanding Furnished home for rent. Modern outlook, impact windows, Nest Thermostat. Very well maintained. beautiful set up, cozy, spacious, beautiful garden in a Cul-de-sac Street. Wooden Floors.
Results within 1 mile of Miami Shores
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
North Bay Village
23 Units Available
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1264 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper East Side
1 Unit Available
900 Northeast 85th Street
900 Northeast 85th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Studio (Efficiency) in Upper East Side (MiMo Biscayne) adjacent to Miami Shores & El Portal. Aventura, Miami Beach, Brickell, Design District, Midtown and Wynwood are a few minutes away. Barry University, Johnson & Wales, FIU North & St.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1531 Stillwater Drive
1531 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3080 sqft
Waterfront Pool home in gated neighborhood with panoramic bayview, dock, and no bridges to ocean. 4 bedroom, 4 bath, one car garage on the point of a peninsula. Large master suite and spa bath. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 75
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1575 Stillwater Drive
1575 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,500
4735 sqft
The most exquisite waterfront home with a wide bay view and dock on the peak of the gated peninsula of Stillwater Drive. Very private, 4 bedrooms + staff room, 3.5 bathrooms. 137 ft.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
555 NW 87th St
555 Northwest 87th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1790 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Stunning 4 BR OASIS mins from Everything!! - Property Id: 224117 Stunning furnished 4 bedroom 2 bathroom just 15 minutes from Miami Beach, Design District and Wynwood.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
MiMo District
1 Unit Available
623 Ne 72 Street
623 Northeast 72nd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,050
500 sqft
For rent: detached guest cottage with separate entrance located in Upper Eastside Miami. Fully furnished. Close to popular dining spots and shopping. Property is immaculate. Includes bi-weekly housekeeping. Tropical setting. Serious inquiries only.
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7830 Miami View Dr
7830 Miami View Drive, North Bay Village, FL
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
SHORT TERM RENTAL! Available all summer from July 1st.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
511 75th St
511 75th St, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,400
500 sqft
PRICED TO RENT FAST AND AVAILABLE ASAP ABOUT OUR FRESH MIAMI BEACH CONDO My modern condo home has been designed for every home comfort. It is fully furnished and decorated in a sleek, modern yet contemporary style.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7934 West Dr
7934 West Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Just Phenomenal open space unit at an incredible price!!! Floor to ceiling windows, and spectacular view. Unit come furnished, two assigned parking spaces.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1670 Daytonia Rd
1670 Daytonia Road, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$16,500
Enjoy stunning sunsets from this house on gated Biscayne Point Island. 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath, and a chef’s kitchen with Subzero and Wolf appliances. Huge lap pool and a deep water dock as well as a boat lift; no fixed bridges.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7930 East Dr
7930 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1707 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bed 2 bath waterfront unit in North Bay Village.Nestled in a paradisiacal resort setting Eloquence has it all, tucked away from all the noice yet close enough to the city and the beach.
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7928 East Dr
7928 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,894
BRING YOUR MOST DISCRIMINATING TENANT, UNIT RENTS ITSELF, MAGNIFICENT VIEWS EAST & WEST IN A UNIQUE BUILDING, PRIVATE & SECURE, ONLY FOUR UNITS PER FLOOR, MULTIPLE BALCONIES, CROWN MOLDING THROUGHOUT. SEPARATE SHOWER & ROMAN TUB IN MASTER BATH.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
11720 NW 2nd Ave
11720 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
Studio
$1,950
2 bedrooms, 1 bath completely remodeled. Florida room, converted garage can be studio. Modern open kitchen, Laundry Room with pantry. Great backyard all fenced with mangoes trees, ornamental plants. Large front yard allowing multiple parking.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Upper East Side
1 Unit Available
7825 NE Bayshore Ct
7825 Northeast Bayshore Court, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Apartment for Rent. Unit is fully furnished, unfurnished option not available. 1/1.5 with 726 sq ft. Water is included in the rent. No pets allow(NO EXCEPTIONS). Unit first day available is Feb 1st, 2020.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7810 Center Bay Dr
7810 Center Bay Drive, North Bay Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THIS AMAZING NEIGHBORHOOD LOCATED IN A SECURE GATED COMMUNITY IN NORTH BAY ISLAND IN PRESTIGIOUS NORTH BAY VILLAGE.
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
11750 NE 1st Ave
11750 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Stunning spacious single family home in a corner lot with pool. 3 bed 2 bath, dining and family room with and ample upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Property has tile throughout, full size W&D, 2 car garage and fully furnished.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pinewood
1 Unit Available
1280 NW 116th St
1280 Northwest 116th Street, Pinewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful stylish fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom house for rent on a quiet non-transitory street. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, ceramic floors throughout the house, and lots of natural light.
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sans Souci Estates
1 Unit Available
11440 N Bayshore Dr
11440 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
Wide Bayfront home with an amazing view of The Miami Skyline. This Private Waterfront Home Has been updated and is directly on Biscayne Bay. Direct ocean access with no fixed bridges. DIRECT DOWNTOWN BAY VIEWS. Unique waterfront Property.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
MiMo District
1 Unit Available
750 NE 72nd Ter
750 Northeast 72nd Terrace, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Welcome home! Charming mid century 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 car garage fully furnished home located in the gated community of Belle Meade. Gourmet kitchen includes all cookware, dishes, cutlery and utensils. Two full bathrooms, each with shower.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1561 STILLWATER DR
1561 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
Fully furnished and equipped ready to move in!!MIN AND MAX RENTAL TERM FOR THIS HOUSE IS 6 MONTHS Beautiful waterfront property totally renovated to perfection. Enjoy the views of the wide bay and the magnificent mansions of Indian Creek Island.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
210 NE 110th St
210 Northeast 110th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Location, Location, Location, furnished, cozy 1-bedroom unit close to Barry University, Near excellent shopping and restaurants. Ready for immediately occupancy. Central air, full kitchen, living room with sofa bed, bathroom with shower/tub combo.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
1320 NE 118th St
1320 Northeast 118th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Furnished Apartment for Rent with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath in North Miami! Great location close to Biscayne Blvd, FIU, Johnson Wales, Barry University, Publix, Whole Foods, Aldi and Starbucks. Near excellent shopping and restaurants.
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7929 West Dr
7929 West Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Rent a lifestyle! Freshly painted, fully furnished, with amazing views! Watch sunrises and sunsets from this flow-through, open plan residence with large balcony and 2 covered parking spaces.
