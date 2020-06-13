/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:32 PM
273 Furnished Apartments for rent in Key Biscayne, FL
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
385 Ridgewood Rd
385 Ridgewood Road, Key Biscayne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,900
4119 sqft
Jungly foliage, oversized corner lot, 4-level old-world Moorish villa, beach-entry lagoon pool. Tallest Island home. Tower mirador-treetop & 360º views. > 6000 sq ft of indoor/ outdoor living environments.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
101 Crandon Blvd
101 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
PRICE PER WEEK. Seasonal and Short term rental 3 bed, 3 baths fully furnished. Can be rented daily, weekly or monthly. Enjoy all the amenities that Key Colony has to offer.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
607 Ocean Dr
607 Ocean Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
Bright and totally remodeled 2 bed/2 bath unit at the desirable Sands Condo. Italian porcelain floors in all interior of the apartment, kitchen countertop in white quartz, master bathroom vanity countertop in white quartz.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
232 Sea View Dr
232 Seaview Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful furnished 2 bed /2.5 bath Townhouse in Key Biscayne. Furnished with modern decor, wood floors, private patio overlooking pool with BBQ grill surrounded by a lush tropical landscape. Includes 2 parking spaces.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
55 Ocean Lane Dr
55 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
SPACIOUS 3 BED/2 BATH UNIT WITH A FABULOUS FLOOR PLAN. LARGE, BEAUTIFUL SCREENED TERRACE WITH VIEWS TO THE GARDEN AND ACCESS TO POOL AREA. THE UNIT ITSELF IS IN PERFECT CONDITIONS, WALK DISTANCE TO THE BEACH, PARKS, SHOPS AND RESTAURANT.
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
705 Crandon Blvd
705 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
Furnished Resort Villa Two bedroom, two bath apartment at the Ocean Club Condo. Apartment has a large lanai terrace with Tropical views over lake and gardens! Must see video to appreciate the space.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
703 Crandon Blvd
703 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,490
Furnished and equipped, recently renovated 2B/2B unit with views to the lake. One assigned parking space, all the amenities of the Ocean Club, which requires additional deposits. Short term only.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
320 W Heather Dr
320 West Heather Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
6 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST ,2020 >>>ONLY ANNUAL RENTAL>>>FULLY FURNISHED>>> 5 BEDROOM PLUS SERVICE QUARTERS..... FABULOUS BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
791 Crandon Blvd
791 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Furnished 3-bedroom unit with pool and garden views at the exclusive Ocean Club Key Biscayne.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
177 Ocean Lane Dr
177 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Breathtaking Ocean, beach, Miami skyline, South Beach and Crandon park views from every rooms; beautifully fully furnished 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms. Long balcony to enjoy sunrise and sunset.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
7 Harbor Pt
7 Harbor Pt Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
7 Bedrooms
$45,000
Premier ultimate privacy, breathtaking ocean views, Private Beach & Private Dock, situated on Key Biscayne's most exclusive & sought after street Harbor Point.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
141 Crandon Blvd
141 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely remodeled and bright 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus Den. This spacious and modern fully furnished unit features custom made top of the line kitchen, bathrooms and closets.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
303 Galen Dr
303 Galen Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Beautiful 1 bedroom loft totally furnished in Key Biscayne! The unit is very bright and spacious and comes completely equipt with all kitchen wear and linens. The building features a nice swimming pool and a garden area.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
285 Sunrise Drive
285 Sunrise Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Exclusive unit in Beach Haus Key Biscayne offers a serene island lifestyle a block away from the beach. Three story building with open corridors, wrapping an infinity pool, accommodates 31 one- or two-bedrooms units.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
290 SUNRISE DR
290 Sunrise Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS KEY BISCAYNE LANAI APARTMENT IN KEY ISLANDER CONDO, JUST A SHORT WALK TO THE BEACH. FURNISHED, WELL DESIGNED FOR CARE FREE BEACH LIVING, OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE & PLENTY OF STORAGE, VIEWS OF PRIVATE PATIO FROM LIVING & BEDROOM AREA.
Results within 5 miles of Key Biscayne
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Brickell
31 Units Available
Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments
1111 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,050
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,559
1756 sqft
Resort-like community with direct access to the waterfront. Less than 10 minutes from the University of Miami. Apartments have granite countertops, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Valet and garages available.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Coconut Grove
1 Unit Available
2545 S Bayshore Drive
2545 South Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
850 sqft
Walk to the water and enjoy the healthy lifestyle of Coconut Grove. In this Lovely, Largest Furnished Two bedroom, one bath (Split plan) condo. Rent Includes TV, Sheets, towels, dishes, pots, pans, all appliances, and central air conditioning.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Point
1 Unit Available
90 Alton Rd 2006
90 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,900
780 sqft
Cozy apartment - Property Id: 169116 The Yacht Club is the best bay side building in South of Fifth! This 20th floor faces the West Bay side of the building with sweeping views of Fisher Island, Downtown and the Miami Beach Marina.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Shenandoah
1 Unit Available
1401 SW 22 ST
1401 Southwest 22nd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely Furnished Apartment with kitchen utensils and linens. This bright and spacious apartment has wood floors throughout, good closet space. Washer and dryer inside. Quite building between Brickell and Coral Gables.and Coconut Grove.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Brickell
1 Unit Available
1010 BRICKELL AVE
1010 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
970 sqft
Brickell's NEWEST AND HOTTEST building in the heart of all the action available for rent. This unit is fully furnished only! Price is firm.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Brickell
1 Unit Available
2201 BRICKELL AVE
2201 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CONTEMPORY LIVING TO ITS FINEST. HIGH END FINISH. NO CARPETING. BEAUTIFUL BAY AND OCEAN VIEW FROM BALCONY. FULLY FURNISHED. ONE ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE IN COVERED GARAGE. BAY FRONT BUILDING WITH GUARDED GATE IN DESIRABLE BRICKELL AVE LOCATION.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Brickell
1 Unit Available
79 SW 12th St
79 Southwest 12th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished unit with City & Pool Views at South Tower!!! Located in the heart of Brickell. Steps away from Brickell City Centre and Mary Brickell. Surrounded by restaurants and shops.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Brickell
1 Unit Available
1200 Brickell Bay Dr
1200 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,649
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BD PENTHOUSE BRICKELL. Furnished, TV &WIFI in every room! Incredible city-views, 41st flr. Just painted. Designed for the traveling professional. Secure building, 24 hr concierge, 1 parking space + Valet.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Brickell
1 Unit Available
950 Brickell Bay Dr
950 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1278 sqft
Huge 1455 sq feet, 2 br (Top of the line brand new king size mattress in both rooms), 2.5 baths, just furnished this yr with everything brand new (We initially planned on using it ourselves before deciding to rent).
Similar Pages
Key Biscayne 1 BedroomsKey Biscayne 2 BedroomsKey Biscayne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKey Biscayne 3 BedroomsKey Biscayne Accessible ApartmentsKey Biscayne Apartments with Balcony
Key Biscayne Apartments with GarageKey Biscayne Apartments with GymKey Biscayne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKey Biscayne Apartments with ParkingKey Biscayne Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FLFlorida City, FLRichmond West, FLPinecrest, FL