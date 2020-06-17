All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:18 PM

55 SW 9th St

55 Southwest 9th Street · (305) 790-8293
Location

55 Southwest 9th Street, Miami, FL 33130
Brickell

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2903 · Avail. now

$3,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
Enjoy the best of Brickell living in trendy Brickell Heights! Beautiful and fully furnished 2BD/2BA with custom Armadi Closets. High-floor residence with breathtaking city and partial water views, wrap-around balcony is located in the preferred '03' line. Italkraft cabinetry & GE appliances in kitchen. Amenities include: spa, rooftop pool, business center, 24/7 security, kid's club & more! Access to Equinox & SoulCycle. Located next to Brickell City Centre, Mary Brickell Village, Publix, restaurants, banks, shopping centers, metro station & more. Assigned parking on 2nd floor. 6-7 month lease preferred. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 SW 9th St have any available units?
55 SW 9th St has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 SW 9th St have?
Some of 55 SW 9th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 SW 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
55 SW 9th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 SW 9th St pet-friendly?
No, 55 SW 9th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 55 SW 9th St offer parking?
Yes, 55 SW 9th St does offer parking.
Does 55 SW 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 SW 9th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 SW 9th St have a pool?
Yes, 55 SW 9th St has a pool.
Does 55 SW 9th St have accessible units?
No, 55 SW 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 55 SW 9th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 SW 9th St has units with dishwashers.
