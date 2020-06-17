55 SW 9th St

Amenities

Enjoy the best of Brickell living in trendy Brickell Heights! Beautiful and fully furnished 2BD/2BA with custom Armadi Closets. High-floor residence with breathtaking city and partial water views, wrap-around balcony is located in the preferred '03' line. Italkraft cabinetry & GE appliances in kitchen. Amenities include: spa, rooftop pool, business center, 24/7 security, kid's club & more! Access to Equinox & SoulCycle. Located next to Brickell City Centre, Mary Brickell Village, Publix, restaurants, banks, shopping centers, metro station & more. Assigned parking on 2nd floor. 6-7 month lease preferred. NO PETS.