41 SE 5th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities concierge gym parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful corner unit loft located in the heart of Brickell next to Brickell City Center and Financial Center of Miami, Few blocks from Downtown Miami in nightlife area. Loft features a furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Baths balcony overlooking Miami River, Impact Windows, Fully Furnished with surround sound system, Electric curtains, Custom Lighting, European Kitchen, Washer and Dryer inside the unit, Granite counter tops plus stainless steel appliances. Full Service concierge available. Spa, Party room, Two level Gym, Two Pool and Jacuzzi on building.