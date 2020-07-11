All apartments in Miami
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
41 SE 5th St
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:34 PM

41 SE 5th St

41 Southeast 5th Street · (305) 305-9471
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

41 Southeast 5th Street, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 717 · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful corner unit loft located in the heart of Brickell next to Brickell City Center and Financial Center of Miami, Few blocks from Downtown Miami in nightlife area. Loft features a furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Baths balcony overlooking Miami River, Impact Windows, Fully Furnished with surround sound system, Electric curtains, Custom Lighting, European Kitchen, Washer and Dryer inside the unit, Granite counter tops plus stainless steel appliances. Full Service concierge available. Spa, Party room, Two level Gym, Two Pool and Jacuzzi on building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 SE 5th St have any available units?
41 SE 5th St has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 SE 5th St have?
Some of 41 SE 5th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 SE 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
41 SE 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 SE 5th St pet-friendly?
No, 41 SE 5th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 41 SE 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 41 SE 5th St offers parking.
Does 41 SE 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 SE 5th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 SE 5th St have a pool?
Yes, 41 SE 5th St has a pool.
Does 41 SE 5th St have accessible units?
No, 41 SE 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 41 SE 5th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 SE 5th St has units with dishwashers.
