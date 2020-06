Amenities

ADORABLE 2/2 WITH GREAT VIEW OF THE BAY, TILED FLOORS,WASHER/DRYER INSIDE THE APT. SS APPLIANCES,GREAT AMENITIES WITH 4 LOVELY POOLS, CLUB HOUSE,SAUNA,SPA,CARDIO CLINIC,AEROBICS AND A DELICIOUS JUICE BAR. THIS APT IS RIGHT ACROSS FROM BAYSIDE,RESTAURANTS, AA ARENA,MUSEUMS AND THE AWESOME PORT OF MIAMI, COMO AND SEE THIS UNIT YOU'LL WANT TO MAKE IT YOURS! CALL LISTING AGENT FOR LOCKBOX COMBO