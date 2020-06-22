All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM

2000 N Bayshore Dr

2000 North Bayshore Drive · (305) 505-7573
Location

2000 North Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33137
Edgewater

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 317 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
valet service
Located in the Edgewater area is a beautifully FURNISHED 1bedroom 2bath unit. With a direct view of the pool and palm trees, porcelain floors, new SS appliances in an open kitchen with granite counters and lots of natural light. Separate laundry room with full size W/D. Bedroom is spacious with plenty of closet space. Unit comes w/ 2 flat screen TVs, king size bed and fully equipped kitchen. CITE amenities are 24hr security, valet, concierge and 1 assigned parking. In front of the bay and park, close to downtown, Brickell, beaches, Wynwood and design district. Short term rental available. All building amenities included. UNIT IS READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 N Bayshore Dr have any available units?
2000 N Bayshore Dr has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 N Bayshore Dr have?
Some of 2000 N Bayshore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 N Bayshore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2000 N Bayshore Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 N Bayshore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2000 N Bayshore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2000 N Bayshore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2000 N Bayshore Dr does offer parking.
Does 2000 N Bayshore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 N Bayshore Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 N Bayshore Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2000 N Bayshore Dr has a pool.
Does 2000 N Bayshore Dr have accessible units?
No, 2000 N Bayshore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 N Bayshore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 N Bayshore Dr has units with dishwashers.
