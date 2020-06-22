2000 N Bayshore Dr

Amenities

Located in the Edgewater area is a beautifully FURNISHED 1bedroom 2bath unit. With a direct view of the pool and palm trees, porcelain floors, new SS appliances in an open kitchen with granite counters and lots of natural light. Separate laundry room with full size W/D. Bedroom is spacious with plenty of closet space. Unit comes w/ 2 flat screen TVs, king size bed and fully equipped kitchen. CITE amenities are 24hr security, valet, concierge and 1 assigned parking. In front of the bay and park, close to downtown, Brickell, beaches, Wynwood and design district. Short term rental available. All building amenities included. UNIT IS READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!