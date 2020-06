Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Live in Brickell without the traffic in this very nice 2 Bed/2 Bath split plan unit. New appliances. Wrap around balcony with Brickell Avenue views and master bedroom with private balcony. Ceramic floors throughout. Washer and dryer inside the Unit. Boutique 5 stories building with 2 assigned parking spaces (1 covered). Closed Condominium with remote control access and vigilant security cameras. MUST SEE!!!