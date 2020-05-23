All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:23 AM

1723 SW 2nd Ave

1723 Southwest 2nd Avenue · (888) 534-1116
Location

1723 Southwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33129
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 803 · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
new construction
Beautiful light filled apartment for lease located in boutique building with landscaped common areas, pool, gym, lounge and patio. The apartment has 1 assigned covered parking space as well as guest parking accessible with key card. It is located just steps away from shopping, Mary Brickell Village, Publix, Walgreens and the Metrorail. The apartment itself features sound reducing, hurricane resistant impact windows, ceramic floors throughout and a modern kitchen with solid wood cabinetry and imported stone counter-tops as well as stainless steel, energy efficient appliances. Impeccable condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 SW 2nd Ave have any available units?
1723 SW 2nd Ave has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1723 SW 2nd Ave have?
Some of 1723 SW 2nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 SW 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1723 SW 2nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 SW 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1723 SW 2nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1723 SW 2nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1723 SW 2nd Ave does offer parking.
Does 1723 SW 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1723 SW 2nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 SW 2nd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1723 SW 2nd Ave has a pool.
Does 1723 SW 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 1723 SW 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 SW 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1723 SW 2nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
