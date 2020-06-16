Amenities

Come home to this charming studio located in North Beach. This unit has lots of natural lighting and a view of the courtyard. Located just two blocks from the beach. This unit rents for a minimum of 6-months and comes furnished, including kitchenware. Just bring your suitcase. Rent will include electricity up to $60.00 a month, water, and WIFI. No pets allowed and smoking is prohibited. Property is fully fenced with coded entry. Located close to banks, restaurants, and shopping. Washer/Dryer on property. RENTAL AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 20TH UNTIL DECEMBER 28TH.