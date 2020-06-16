All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:45 PM

Aluna

320 86th Street · (954) 655-5013
Location

320 86th Street, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
courtyard
internet access
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
internet access
Come home to this charming studio located in North Beach. This unit has lots of natural lighting and a view of the courtyard. Located just two blocks from the beach. This unit rents for a minimum of 6-months and comes furnished, including kitchenware. Just bring your suitcase. Rent will include electricity up to $60.00 a month, water, and WIFI. No pets allowed and smoking is prohibited. Property is fully fenced with coded entry. Located close to banks, restaurants, and shopping. Washer/Dryer on property. RENTAL AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 20TH UNTIL DECEMBER 28TH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aluna have any available units?
Aluna has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Aluna have?
Some of Aluna's amenities include in unit laundry, courtyard, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aluna currently offering any rent specials?
Aluna isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aluna pet-friendly?
No, Aluna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does Aluna offer parking?
No, Aluna does not offer parking.
Does Aluna have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aluna offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aluna have a pool?
No, Aluna does not have a pool.
Does Aluna have accessible units?
No, Aluna does not have accessible units.
Does Aluna have units with dishwashers?
No, Aluna does not have units with dishwashers.
