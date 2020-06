Amenities

Beautiful remodeled and fully furnished unit, conveniently located in the first floor on a gated Art Deco Building of only 10 units. This 1 bed /1 bath is Full of light, high ceilings. Washer and Dryer at your own storage space attached to the unit. Pickled oak floors throughout, separate dining rm. Great closet and storage space. Centrally located 5 blocks to the beach, 4 blocks to Flamingo Park, Lincoln Road. very easy to park . A must see!! Unit empty ready for you!