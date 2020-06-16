All apartments in Miami Beach
901 Euclid Ave
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:22 AM

901 Euclid Ave

901 Euclid Avenue · (305) 904-4605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

901 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
--SPECIAL PROMOTION -- Move in with June first month $500 plus last month and deposit . Come to see this adorable cozy unit just painted in the heart of South Beach , a few blocks of the Ocean close to the LINCOLN ROAD ,restaurants and shops . Tiles floor throughout, stainless steal appliances, WASHER & DRYER and NEW CENTRAL A/C . TENANT SCREENING IS REQUIRED AS WELL AS PROOF OF INCOME :2 MONTHS OF PAYSTUBS AND OR/BANK STATEMENT . $100 APPLICATION FEE FOR BACKGROUND AND CREDIT REPORT PET maximum 20 lbs considered with add'l one time fee
--Fast Approval-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Euclid Ave have any available units?
901 Euclid Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 Euclid Ave have?
Some of 901 Euclid Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Euclid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
901 Euclid Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Euclid Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 Euclid Ave is pet friendly.
Does 901 Euclid Ave offer parking?
No, 901 Euclid Ave does not offer parking.
Does 901 Euclid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 Euclid Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Euclid Ave have a pool?
No, 901 Euclid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 901 Euclid Ave have accessible units?
No, 901 Euclid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Euclid Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 Euclid Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
