901 Euclid Ave

--SPECIAL PROMOTION -- Move in with June first month $500 plus last month and deposit . Come to see this adorable cozy unit just painted in the heart of South Beach , a few blocks of the Ocean close to the LINCOLN ROAD ,restaurants and shops . Tiles floor throughout, stainless steal appliances, WASHER & DRYER and NEW CENTRAL A/C . TENANT SCREENING IS REQUIRED AS WELL AS PROOF OF INCOME :2 MONTHS OF PAYSTUBS AND OR/BANK STATEMENT . $100 APPLICATION FEE FOR BACKGROUND AND CREDIT REPORT PET maximum 20 lbs considered with add'l one time fee

--Fast Approval-