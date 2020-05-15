90 Alton Rd 2006

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities doorman gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access lobby tennis court valet service

Cozy apartment - Property Id: 169116



The Yacht Club is the best bay side building in South of Fifth! This 20th floor faces the West Bay side of the building with sweeping views of Fisher Island, Downtown and the Miami Beach Marina. This is a full service building with luxury amenities including a recently new pool, gym, hot tub, BBQ's, Tennis courts, valet parking, 24 hour doorman and a full service Deli. This fully furnished unit features include new wooden flooring, all appliances, washer and dryer, and Flat screen TV, cable and internet. One parking space is included. Lobby will be under construction till Jan 2020

No Dogs Allowed



