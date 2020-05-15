All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

90 Alton Rd 2006

90 Alton Rd · (786) 853-1494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

90 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139
South Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2006 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
gym
pool
doorman
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
lobby
tennis court
valet service
Cozy apartment - Property Id: 169116

The Yacht Club is the best bay side building in South of Fifth! This 20th floor faces the West Bay side of the building with sweeping views of Fisher Island, Downtown and the Miami Beach Marina. This is a full service building with luxury amenities including a recently new pool, gym, hot tub, BBQ's, Tennis courts, valet parking, 24 hour doorman and a full service Deli. This fully furnished unit features include new wooden flooring, all appliances, washer and dryer, and Flat screen TV, cable and internet. One parking space is included. Lobby will be under construction till Jan 2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/169116
Property Id 169116

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5837820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Alton Rd 2006 have any available units?
90 Alton Rd 2006 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 90 Alton Rd 2006 have?
Some of 90 Alton Rd 2006's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Alton Rd 2006 currently offering any rent specials?
90 Alton Rd 2006 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Alton Rd 2006 pet-friendly?
No, 90 Alton Rd 2006 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 90 Alton Rd 2006 offer parking?
Yes, 90 Alton Rd 2006 does offer parking.
Does 90 Alton Rd 2006 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 Alton Rd 2006 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Alton Rd 2006 have a pool?
Yes, 90 Alton Rd 2006 has a pool.
Does 90 Alton Rd 2006 have accessible units?
No, 90 Alton Rd 2006 does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Alton Rd 2006 have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 Alton Rd 2006 does not have units with dishwashers.
