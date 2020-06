Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious 3-bedroom corner unit in the heart of South Beach with assigned parking. Beautifully, located on Euclid Avenue. Condo is totally updated with a sleek galley style Mia Cucina kitchen, upgraded bathrooms, custom cabinets, large closets and a full size washer and dryer. Large open balcony offers plenty of outdoor space. Condo is easily accessible on 2nd floor with limited to no contact with common areas. Easy to show.