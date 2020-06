Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ice maker microwave range

Tri level TH with covered parking 1/2 block from the beach. Entrance is on ground level. Living/dining/kitchen and powder room on 2nd floor. Two bedrooms & 2 bathrooms are on the 3rd/top floor/ Unit has marble counter tops in the kitchen Washer/dry er in garage. Contracts to lease will only be considered when presented with credit/ eviction/background check reports. Please find application in attachments along with condo approval app. - for landlord. 2nd routine approval process for condo assoc.