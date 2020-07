Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom 2 bath unit available. Unit is located on the second floor and features a washer/dryer inside the unit. Spacious bedrooms and ample closet space. Unit comes with a one car garage for the exclusive use of the occupant. Small building located within walking distance to stores and restaurants. Available immediately for occupancy. Must complete Application for Association.