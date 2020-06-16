6305 Indian Creek Dr

Amenities
Exclusive Boutique building in Miami Beach! On block from the Beach. Best line in the building. Furnished - Corner unit, great living room space, hight ceilings, large balcony with intercostal view. Marble floors, carpet. It is in impeccable conditions and ready to move in. Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances. W/large walk-in closets. Laundry Room and extra room for storage. Gated Parking Garage (additional) Guest parking + Nearby restaurants & shopping. Unit Rented until February 29, 2020