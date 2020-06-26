5555 Collins Ave apt.1

Amenities

pool air conditioning pool table racquetball court basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities basketball court game room pool pool table racquetball court sauna tennis court valet service

Spectacular corner unit for Rent .1Bedroom, 1 bath. Located at the desirable Millionaire Road, Oceanside Plaza is an other Lapidus Iconic Creation, Spacious and bright well maintained, and ready to move in. This condo unit includes: water, cable tv, and central cooling. Building offers many amenities including full service pool and beach area. Great International restaurant name Lola. Tennis court, Billiard and Card game rooms, 2 Gyms with steam bath and sauna , Racketball and basketball air conditioning court, party room and 24 hrs valet and security patrol.