5555 Collins Ave apt.1
Last updated June 30 2020 at 8:38 AM

5555 Collins Ave apt.1

5555 Collins Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

5555 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Ocean Front

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Amenities

pool
air conditioning
pool table
racquetball court
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
pool
pool table
racquetball court
sauna
tennis court
valet service
Spectacular corner unit for Rent .1Bedroom, 1 bath. Located at the desirable Millionaire Road, Oceanside Plaza is an other Lapidus Iconic Creation, Spacious and bright well maintained, and ready to move in. This condo unit includes: water, cable tv, and central cooling. Building offers many amenities including full service pool and beach area. Great International restaurant name Lola. Tennis court, Billiard and Card game rooms, 2 Gyms with steam bath and sauna , Racketball and basketball air conditioning court, party room and 24 hrs valet and security patrol.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5555 Collins Ave apt.1 have any available units?
5555 Collins Ave apt.1 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5555 Collins Ave apt.1 have?
Some of 5555 Collins Ave apt.1's amenities include pool, air conditioning, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5555 Collins Ave apt.1 currently offering any rent specials?
5555 Collins Ave apt.1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5555 Collins Ave apt.1 pet-friendly?
No, 5555 Collins Ave apt.1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 5555 Collins Ave apt.1 offer parking?
No, 5555 Collins Ave apt.1 does not offer parking.
Does 5555 Collins Ave apt.1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5555 Collins Ave apt.1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5555 Collins Ave apt.1 have a pool?
Yes, 5555 Collins Ave apt.1 has a pool.
Does 5555 Collins Ave apt.1 have accessible units?
No, 5555 Collins Ave apt.1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5555 Collins Ave apt.1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5555 Collins Ave apt.1 does not have units with dishwashers.
