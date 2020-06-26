5555 Collins Ave apt.1

Amenities
Spectacular corner unit for Rent .1Bedroom, 1 bath. Located at the desirable Millionaire Road, Oceanside Plaza is an other Lapidus Iconic Creation, Spacious and bright well maintained, and ready to move in. This condo unit includes: water, cable tv, and central cooling. Building offers many amenities including full service pool and beach area. Great International restaurant name Lola. Tennis court, Billiard and Card game rooms, 2 Gyms with steam bath and sauna , Racketball and basketball air conditioning court, party room and 24 hrs valet and security patrol.