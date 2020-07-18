5055 Collins Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym pool pool table bbq/grill valet service

Live on Millionaire’s Row with incredible ocean views at the Crystal House. Immaculate & very spacious 1,258 SF 1 BD 2 BA. Beautiful ocean views with floor to ceiling windows. Large foyer entryway. Eat-in kitchen. Dressing room/office. Generous closets & cabinet space. The Crystal House, designed by Morris Lapidus, known for his design of the world-famous Miami Beach Fontainebleau Hotel. Amenities include Beach and pool service, security & valet. Updated gym with 24 hours access, social room with billiards and ping pong. Heated pool,beach bbq, and tiki huts. Brand new boardwalk completed in April 2019 allowing easy walkability to Eden Roc,Fontainbleau, and Soho House. Minutes to Lincoln Road, SoBe, Design District, Midtown and more.