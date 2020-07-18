All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 5055 Collins Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
5055 Collins Ave
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:44 AM

5055 Collins Ave

5055 Collins Avenue · (305) 632-8803
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

5055 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Ocean Front

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5E · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
valet service
Live on Millionaire’s Row with incredible ocean views at the Crystal House. Immaculate & very spacious 1,258 SF 1 BD 2 BA. Beautiful ocean views with floor to ceiling windows. Large foyer entryway. Eat-in kitchen. Dressing room/office. Generous closets & cabinet space. The Crystal House, designed by Morris Lapidus, known for his design of the world-famous Miami Beach Fontainebleau Hotel. Amenities include Beach and pool service, security & valet. Updated gym with 24 hours access, social room with billiards and ping pong. Heated pool,beach bbq, and tiki huts. Brand new boardwalk completed in April 2019 allowing easy walkability to Eden Roc,Fontainbleau, and Soho House. Minutes to Lincoln Road, SoBe, Design District, Midtown and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5055 Collins Ave have any available units?
5055 Collins Ave has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5055 Collins Ave have?
Some of 5055 Collins Ave's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5055 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5055 Collins Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5055 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5055 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 5055 Collins Ave offer parking?
No, 5055 Collins Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5055 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5055 Collins Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5055 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5055 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 5055 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 5055 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5055 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5055 Collins Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5055 Collins Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 BedroomsMiami Beach 3 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Beach Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLLake Worth, FL
Homestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity