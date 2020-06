Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

RARE TO MARKET: BRIGHT + RENOVATED TOP FLOOR ART DECO 2-BEDROOM CORNER APARTMENT, FEATURING A PRIVATE PATIO, PRIVATE CAR PARK, AND LAUNDRY ROOM. 48 HOUR APPROVAL PROCESS! FAST & EASY. APARTMENT IS CLEAN, DISINFECTED, AND WAITING FOR ITS NEW TENANT. PET FRIENDLY, TOO! LOCATED 3 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH + PARK, 4 BLOCKS TO RESTAURANTS + SHOPPING, AND 2 BLOCKS TO TWO PUBLIC SCHOOLS. THIS IS THE BEST LOCATION IN NORTH BEACH. SAFE, QUIET AND FRIENDLY - PERFECT FOR EVERYONE! FIRST & LAST MONTH PLUS $800 SECURITY DEPOSIT TO MOVE IN. TEXT L.A. TO SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY.