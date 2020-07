3801 Collins Ave Unit Th

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

AVOID THE HASSLE OF CONDO LIVING. THIS TOWNHOUSE ALLOWS YOU THE LUXURY OF PULLING STRAIGHT INTO YOUR PERSONAL GARAGE AND WALKING DIRECTLY INTO YOUR PRIVATE HOME! Enjoy breathtaking direct ocean views from this 4 story corner unit! This unique townhouse comes with 6 parking spaces! 4 covered spaces plus your own 2 car garage. It also offers multiple terraces, including a private 1,000SF rooftop terrace with BBQ, top of the line appliances, interior elevator, custom glass staircase, private garden, beach access, and more.



(RLNE5530092)