3737 Collins Ave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool hot tub internet access valet service

Fully furnished including electricity, cable/internet, and maid service twice a month! Can be rented for 6 months at $9000/month or for a full year + at $9500/month. High floor corner unit w/ wraparound balcony, open living, dining and kitchen areas and ceiling to floor glass. Amazing water and skyline views. Oceanfront building offers full luxury amenities including valet, 24hr front desk, beach service, pool, spa & fitness center, business center, community room and more. Located on the boardwalk in a prime MB location close to Faena District, SoHo House, Fontainebleau and many others. *No Pets.*No Smoking*