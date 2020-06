Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This building is located 1100 feet from the water, 800 feet from the sand, both in a straight line down 74 St. This second floor condo has been recently updated with new impact windows, a modern open kitchen and a lofty feel that has Miami Beach written all over it and new gas range!