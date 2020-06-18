226 Ocean Drive

Amenities

Ocean View, Large 2/2 corner unit in the residential and quiet location of Ocean Drive. Luminous and luxurious interior, impeccably furnished , marble floors, 2 large Marble Bathrooms, Jacuzzi, Fully Equipped newly renovated Kitchen. Wrap-around Balcony. Located in the prestigious South of Fifth Ocean Place is this very desirable condo. Amazing location facing the ocean, friendly pedestrian area. Experience the South Beach lifestyle in a luxury apartment with a beautiful view on Ocean Beach Park! Short walking distance to famous restaurants (Joe‘s Stone, Prime...), Art Deco district, Nightlife, Shops & South Pointe Park. An upscale Boutique building in Mimo style designed by renowned Arquitectonica, fully remodeled with Pool, Gym, Jacuzzi, security guard, one car garage parking

