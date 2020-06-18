All apartments in Miami Beach
Miami Beach, FL
226 Ocean Drive
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

226 Ocean Drive

226 Ocean Drive · (305) 770-6580
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

226 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139
South Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1245 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Ocean View, Large 2/2 corner unit in the residential and quiet location of Ocean Drive. Luminous and luxurious interior, impeccably furnished , marble floors, 2 large Marble Bathrooms, Jacuzzi, Fully Equipped newly renovated Kitchen. Wrap-around Balcony. Located in the prestigious South of Fifth Ocean Place is this very desirable condo. Amazing location facing the ocean, friendly pedestrian area. Experience the South Beach lifestyle in a luxury apartment with a beautiful view on Ocean Beach Park! Short walking distance to famous restaurants (Joe‘s Stone, Prime...), Art Deco district, Nightlife, Shops & South Pointe Park. An upscale Boutique building in Mimo style designed by renowned Arquitectonica, fully remodeled with Pool, Gym, Jacuzzi, security guard, one car garage parking
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Ocean Drive have any available units?
226 Ocean Drive has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 Ocean Drive have?
Some of 226 Ocean Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
226 Ocean Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 226 Ocean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 226 Ocean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 226 Ocean Drive does offer parking.
Does 226 Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 Ocean Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Ocean Drive have a pool?
Yes, 226 Ocean Drive has a pool.
Does 226 Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 226 Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 Ocean Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
