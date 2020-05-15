2001 Meridian Ave

Amenities

Walk in this unit right now by just clicking on the 3D Virtual Tour in this listing. Top of the line condo loft tastefully designed and decorated with top of the line, comfy furniture and brand new bed. The bathroom in this unit is second to none. Live in the heart of Miami Beach, close to everything and at the same time far enough for the true quiet enjoyment of your residence. Relax having breakfast at the patio overlooking a beautiful view of the golf course. The common areas of the building have been recently upgraded and look amazing! This unit has plenty of storage space and a washer and dryer inside. Walking distance to the movie theater, Lincoln Road's restaurants and entertainment, the beaches and Art Basel for art lovers. Amenities include a gym, a rooftop pool, and 24h Security.