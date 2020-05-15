All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:50 PM

2001 Meridian Ave

2001 Meridian Avenue · (305) 206-6876
Location

2001 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Bayshore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 517 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
media room
new construction
Walk in this unit right now by just clicking on the 3D Virtual Tour in this listing. Top of the line condo loft tastefully designed and decorated with top of the line, comfy furniture and brand new bed. The bathroom in this unit is second to none. Live in the heart of Miami Beach, close to everything and at the same time far enough for the true quiet enjoyment of your residence. Relax having breakfast at the patio overlooking a beautiful view of the golf course. The common areas of the building have been recently upgraded and look amazing! This unit has plenty of storage space and a washer and dryer inside. Walking distance to the movie theater, Lincoln Road's restaurants and entertainment, the beaches and Art Basel for art lovers. Amenities include a gym, a rooftop pool, and 24h Security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Meridian Ave have any available units?
2001 Meridian Ave has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 Meridian Ave have?
Some of 2001 Meridian Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Meridian Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Meridian Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Meridian Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2001 Meridian Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 2001 Meridian Ave offer parking?
No, 2001 Meridian Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2001 Meridian Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2001 Meridian Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Meridian Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2001 Meridian Ave has a pool.
Does 2001 Meridian Ave have accessible units?
No, 2001 Meridian Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Meridian Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 Meridian Ave has units with dishwashers.
