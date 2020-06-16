All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:11 PM

1545 Jefferson Ave

1545 Jefferson Avenue · (239) 200-4296
Location

1545 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Just off Lincoln Road, this spacious 1BR/ 2.5BA, 2-story home has 1,200 SF of living space. The large bedroom has walk-in closets and can easily be converted to two bedrooms. The high ceilings, beautiful floorings and contrasting yet neutral color pallet makes any decor feel modern and luxurious. Open spaces, artistic lighting and elegant design details add to the exquisite feel of the home. Linear air conditioning vents add to the visual appeal. The kitchen features all Miele appliances. Located on Lincoln Road and 15th Street, this prime location is just steps from South Beach’s famed shopping, dining and nightlife.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 Jefferson Ave have any available units?
1545 Jefferson Ave has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
Is 1545 Jefferson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1545 Jefferson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 Jefferson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1545 Jefferson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1545 Jefferson Ave offer parking?
No, 1545 Jefferson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1545 Jefferson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 Jefferson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 Jefferson Ave have a pool?
No, 1545 Jefferson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1545 Jefferson Ave have accessible units?
No, 1545 Jefferson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 Jefferson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1545 Jefferson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1545 Jefferson Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1545 Jefferson Ave has units with air conditioning.
