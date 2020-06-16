1545 Jefferson Ave

Amenities

walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets Property Amenities

Just off Lincoln Road, this spacious 1BR/ 2.5BA, 2-story home has 1,200 SF of living space. The large bedroom has walk-in closets and can easily be converted to two bedrooms. The high ceilings, beautiful floorings and contrasting yet neutral color pallet makes any decor feel modern and luxurious. Open spaces, artistic lighting and elegant design details add to the exquisite feel of the home. Linear air conditioning vents add to the visual appeal. The kitchen features all Miele appliances. Located on Lincoln Road and 15th Street, this prime location is just steps from South Beach’s famed shopping, dining and nightlife.