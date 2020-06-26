1526 Pennsylvania Ave

Amenities

walk in closets air conditioning microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

****PRICE REDUCED + MOVE-IN WITH ONLY 2 MONTHS**** Modern Art Deco Condo is waiting for its new tenants! This beautiful and well kept 1 Bed + 1 Bath unit has a functional layout, marble floors throughout, huge walk-in closet, new AC unit, new blinds and it was professionally painted and cleaned for you to only pack your suitcase and move in! This is a white canvas, imagine the space with beautiful plants and colorful pictures to inspire you every day. Come and see it, you'll be extremely satisfied! Prime location, one block away from Lincoln Road and 2 blocks away from the beach. Contact me for any questions (hablo español) o to receive a video!