1526 Pennsylvania Ave
1526 Pennsylvania Ave

1526 Pennsylvania Avenue · (786) 853-0060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1526 Pennsylvania Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
****PRICE REDUCED + MOVE-IN WITH ONLY 2 MONTHS**** Modern Art Deco Condo is waiting for its new tenants! This beautiful and well kept 1 Bed + 1 Bath unit has a functional layout, marble floors throughout, huge walk-in closet, new AC unit, new blinds and it was professionally painted and cleaned for you to only pack your suitcase and move in! This is a white canvas, imagine the space with beautiful plants and colorful pictures to inspire you every day. Come and see it, you'll be extremely satisfied! Prime location, one block away from Lincoln Road and 2 blocks away from the beach. Contact me for any questions (hablo español) o to receive a video!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 Pennsylvania Ave have any available units?
1526 Pennsylvania Ave has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1526 Pennsylvania Ave have?
Some of 1526 Pennsylvania Ave's amenities include walk in closets, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 Pennsylvania Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1526 Pennsylvania Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 Pennsylvania Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1526 Pennsylvania Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1526 Pennsylvania Ave offer parking?
No, 1526 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1526 Pennsylvania Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1526 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 Pennsylvania Ave have a pool?
No, 1526 Pennsylvania Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1526 Pennsylvania Ave have accessible units?
No, 1526 Pennsylvania Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 Pennsylvania Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1526 Pennsylvania Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
