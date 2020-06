Amenities

Desirable top floor 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment overlooking the city and water in South Beach. Spacious living areas, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, balcony, washer/dryer inside the unit. Currently used as a 2 bedroom but can be an office as contains murphy bed for easy conversion. Great location close to Lincoln Road and Sunset Harbor shops & restaurants. Community pool, pets allowed, 1 assigned covered parking space included. Easy to show