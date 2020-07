Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Open bay with on Indian creek view, Single family home 4 Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms on a 2750 sft living area. This house, just remodeled with a Modern look , is offering unique view & waterfront. Perfect opportunity to get a turnkey house with the Best finishes (Materials as sub zero appliances, ipe deck, Italian doors and carpentry, High end porcelain tiles….. ) in the one of the most wanted private island of Miami-Beach minutes from bal harbor