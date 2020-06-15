All apartments in Miami Beach
1229 Euclid Ave
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:31 AM

1229 Euclid Ave

1229 Euclid Avenue · (305) 975-7472
Location

1229 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
VIDEO TOUR-> https://youtu.be/P-Bf-aPptsI ***Economic stimulus Package---Price reflects reduced rent qualified applicants, call for details*** Fully furnished and renovated 1 bedroom. 1.5 bath located in the Flamingo Park, South Beach section of Miami Beach a major entertainment destination with hundreds business and nightlife activities. Corner Unit with lots of light--Includes hardwood floors, Euro-style cabinetry, granite counter, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit extra storage. Live close to everything but away from the hustle and bustle of busy tourist sections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 Euclid Ave have any available units?
1229 Euclid Ave has a unit available for $1,649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1229 Euclid Ave have?
Some of 1229 Euclid Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 Euclid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1229 Euclid Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 Euclid Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1229 Euclid Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1229 Euclid Ave offer parking?
No, 1229 Euclid Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1229 Euclid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1229 Euclid Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 Euclid Ave have a pool?
No, 1229 Euclid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1229 Euclid Ave have accessible units?
No, 1229 Euclid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 Euclid Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1229 Euclid Ave has units with dishwashers.
