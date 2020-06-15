1229 Euclid Ave

Amenities
VIDEO TOUR-> https://youtu.be/P-Bf-aPptsI ***Economic stimulus Package---Price reflects reduced rent qualified applicants, call for details*** Fully furnished and renovated 1 bedroom. 1.5 bath located in the Flamingo Park, South Beach section of Miami Beach a major entertainment destination with hundreds business and nightlife activities. Corner Unit with lots of light--Includes hardwood floors, Euro-style cabinetry, granite counter, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit extra storage. Live close to everything but away from the hustle and bustle of busy tourist sections.