All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 1045 10th St Fl 33139 907.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
1045 10th St Fl 33139 907
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1045 10th St Fl 33139 907

1045 10th Street · (323) 360-7174
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Flamingo-Lummus
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1045 10th Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 907 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
tennis court
Unit 907 Available 07/01/20 STUNNING 9TH FLOOR TOP CORNER UNIT - Property Id: 286951

Hello,
Comfortable, Spacious, Private. This Immaculate top front corner unit gets an amazing amount of light, and boasts high ceilings. The tremendous views of the bay and ocean adds to the desirability of this bright unit. Balancing out the radiant South Beach sunshine is a refreshing cross breeze thru out the residence. This Apartment Home features an extra-large kitchen with Stainless Steel appliance package and plenty of counter space for the Chef in you. Adjacent to the bedroom, a gigantic walk-in closet.
Centrally located! 1 block from Flamingo Park which features Track, Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts and Outside Gym. Blocks away from Walgreens, Whole Foods, the Beach; and Lincoln Road. Short bike rides a leisurely strolls to your destinations: Welcome to the Miami Beach Lifestyle!
Building includes a game room with ping-pong and pool tables.

One assigned parking spot.
Last and security required.
No Pets Please
Available July 1st

Thank You!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286951
Property Id 286951

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5804932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 10th St Fl 33139 907 have any available units?
1045 10th St Fl 33139 907 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1045 10th St Fl 33139 907 have?
Some of 1045 10th St Fl 33139 907's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1045 10th St Fl 33139 907 currently offering any rent specials?
1045 10th St Fl 33139 907 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 10th St Fl 33139 907 pet-friendly?
No, 1045 10th St Fl 33139 907 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1045 10th St Fl 33139 907 offer parking?
Yes, 1045 10th St Fl 33139 907 does offer parking.
Does 1045 10th St Fl 33139 907 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1045 10th St Fl 33139 907 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 10th St Fl 33139 907 have a pool?
Yes, 1045 10th St Fl 33139 907 has a pool.
Does 1045 10th St Fl 33139 907 have accessible units?
No, 1045 10th St Fl 33139 907 does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 10th St Fl 33139 907 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1045 10th St Fl 33139 907 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1045 10th St Fl 33139 907?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity