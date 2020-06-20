1045 10th St Fl 33139 907

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room parking pool pool table tennis court

STUNNING 9TH FLOOR TOP CORNER UNIT



Comfortable, Spacious, Private. This Immaculate top front corner unit gets an amazing amount of light, and boasts high ceilings. The tremendous views of the bay and ocean adds to the desirability of this bright unit. Balancing out the radiant South Beach sunshine is a refreshing cross breeze thru out the residence. This Apartment Home features an extra-large kitchen with Stainless Steel appliance package and plenty of counter space for the Chef in you. Adjacent to the bedroom, a gigantic walk-in closet.

Centrally located! 1 block from Flamingo Park which features Track, Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts and Outside Gym. Blocks away from Walgreens, Whole Foods, the Beach; and Lincoln Road. Short bike rides a leisurely strolls to your destinations: Welcome to the Miami Beach Lifestyle!

Building includes a game room with ping-pong and pool tables.



One assigned parking spot.

Last and security required.

No Pets Please

Available July 1st



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286951

