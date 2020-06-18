All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:21 AM

101 Collins Ave

101 Collins Avenue · (305) 747-5117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
South Point

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,575

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
S. of Fifth in the heart of South Beach! Charming European style open garden living. Exclusivity & a private sanctuary to call home close to all the action and beach / S. Pointe Park just 2 blocks away. Large 1 BR (600 SFT) with open space for living / dining / office & breakfast bar. Rare in unit washer / dryer & assigned covered parking. Secure building with gated entry only. Open kitchen w/ granite counters & bcksplash, stainless appl, & cherry wood extra large cabinets / pantry. Completely updated bath, tile flrs throughout, large picture windows, ceiling fan, 2 new AC units, fresh paint & secure bike rack. Cozy shaded garden area with fountain perfect for working from home, entertaining or just reading a book. Walk and enjoy restaurants / parks. Move in NOW, easy to show. Pets OK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Collins Ave have any available units?
101 Collins Ave has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Collins Ave have?
Some of 101 Collins Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
101 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Collins Ave is pet friendly.
Does 101 Collins Ave offer parking?
Yes, 101 Collins Ave does offer parking.
Does 101 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Collins Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Collins Ave have a pool?
No, 101 Collins Ave does not have a pool.
Does 101 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 101 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Collins Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
