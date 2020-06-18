101 Collins Ave

Amenities
S. of Fifth in the heart of South Beach! Charming European style open garden living. Exclusivity & a private sanctuary to call home close to all the action and beach / S. Pointe Park just 2 blocks away. Large 1 BR (600 SFT) with open space for living / dining / office & breakfast bar. Rare in unit washer / dryer & assigned covered parking. Secure building with gated entry only. Open kitchen w/ granite counters & bcksplash, stainless appl, & cherry wood extra large cabinets / pantry. Completely updated bath, tile flrs throughout, large picture windows, ceiling fan, 2 new AC units, fresh paint & secure bike rack. Cozy shaded garden area with fountain perfect for working from home, entertaining or just reading a book. Walk and enjoy restaurants / parks. Move in NOW, easy to show. Pets OK