Amenities

gym pool tennis court hot tub furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities gym pool hot tub tennis court

Best address in South of fifth, unobstructed view from Bay, Downtown and Miami Beach. This 2bed/2.5 bath + Den is being offered fully equipped and furnished. Amazing direct ocean and downtown views very well maintained building with top scale amenities: Swimming pool, tennis court, state of art gym spa and much more. Owner accepts 1 year lease.