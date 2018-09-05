594 N Wickham Road

Amenities

Available Now!, Move In ready for this quiet & convenient condo close to hospitals, Harris, NG, shopping, I95. Fully furnished, stainless steel appliances. End unit with private balcony, 2nd floor, walk up, 2 bedroom 2 bath. Some updates in the master bath, new mirror, lights, towel racks, some touch up improvements with new bi fold doors and all new flat screen TVs in each room are on going. Full size washer & new dryer in the condo. Community has heated pool, large deck, new spa, new paver sidewalks, new parking lot pavement. Max weight for dogs is 25 LB per Association. NO multiple pets allowed. $1475 is year long lease rate. $1750 is less than 12 months.. Min 3 month rental period is association rule. Rent includes water/sewer, cable, internet, trash. 2% tax for 3-6 mos