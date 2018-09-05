All apartments in Melbourne
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:18 PM

594 N Wickham Road

594 N Wickham Rd · (321) 243-9707
Location

594 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32935

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 904 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Available Now!, Move In ready for this quiet & convenient condo close to hospitals, Harris, NG, shopping, I95. Fully furnished, stainless steel appliances. End unit with private balcony, 2nd floor, walk up, 2 bedroom 2 bath. Some updates in the master bath, new mirror, lights, towel racks, some touch up improvements with new bi fold doors and all new flat screen TVs in each room are on going. Full size washer & new dryer in the condo. Community has heated pool, large deck, new spa, new paver sidewalks, new parking lot pavement. Max weight for dogs is 25 LB per Association. NO multiple pets allowed. $1475 is year long lease rate. $1750 is less than 12 months.. Min 3 month rental period is association rule. Rent includes water/sewer, cable, internet, trash. 2% tax for 3-6 mos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 594 N Wickham Road have any available units?
594 N Wickham Road has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does 594 N Wickham Road have?
Some of 594 N Wickham Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 594 N Wickham Road currently offering any rent specials?
594 N Wickham Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 594 N Wickham Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 594 N Wickham Road is pet friendly.
Does 594 N Wickham Road offer parking?
Yes, 594 N Wickham Road does offer parking.
Does 594 N Wickham Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 594 N Wickham Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 594 N Wickham Road have a pool?
Yes, 594 N Wickham Road has a pool.
Does 594 N Wickham Road have accessible units?
No, 594 N Wickham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 594 N Wickham Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 594 N Wickham Road does not have units with dishwashers.
