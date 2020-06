Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony walk in closets pool ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub

Great waterfront view from this 2 bedroom 3 bath condo with possible additional bedroom and private bath in a spacious loft area. Definitely can be used as a guest area. The home features recently replaced carpeted floors in the living area and in the bedroom areas. Tile in the kitchen and baths. In addition, tile counter-tops in kitchen. Both bedrooms downstairs have walk-in closets. Laundry room is off the screened porch. Close to schools, shopping and major highways.