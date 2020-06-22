4173 Palladian Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Applications pending; Available 8/1/2020; Spacious, 2,000 sq ft , 3 bedroom / 2 1/2 bath home located in the gated community of Hammock Trace Preserve. This home is on a large corner lot with a wonderful view of the lake. Pet friendly home with a fenced in back yard that provides safety, security and privacy for your family. Sizable kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Upgraded tile on the 1st floor and wood floors throughout the 2nd floor. Split floorplan upstairs with the Master, 2nd, 3rd bedrooms and loft. All rooms wonderfully designed with lots of closet space. Newer washer & dryer included in rent; Located in West Melbourne, near good schools and in a prime location, this home is minutes away from I95, Eau Gallie Blvd, 192 and the Beaches.