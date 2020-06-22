All apartments in Melbourne
4173 Palladian Way
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:17 PM

4173 Palladian Way

4173 Palladian Way · (321) 313-0427
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4173 Palladian Way, Melbourne, FL 32904
Hammock Trace Preserve

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2036 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Applications pending; Available 8/1/2020; Spacious, 2,000 sq ft , 3 bedroom / 2 1/2 bath home located in the gated community of Hammock Trace Preserve. This home is on a large corner lot with a wonderful view of the lake. Pet friendly home with a fenced in back yard that provides safety, security and privacy for your family. Sizable kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Upgraded tile on the 1st floor and wood floors throughout the 2nd floor. Split floorplan upstairs with the Master, 2nd, 3rd bedrooms and loft. All rooms wonderfully designed with lots of closet space. Newer washer & dryer included in rent; Located in West Melbourne, near good schools and in a prime location, this home is minutes away from I95, Eau Gallie Blvd, 192 and the Beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4173 Palladian Way have any available units?
4173 Palladian Way has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does 4173 Palladian Way have?
Some of 4173 Palladian Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4173 Palladian Way currently offering any rent specials?
4173 Palladian Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4173 Palladian Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4173 Palladian Way is pet friendly.
Does 4173 Palladian Way offer parking?
Yes, 4173 Palladian Way does offer parking.
Does 4173 Palladian Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4173 Palladian Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4173 Palladian Way have a pool?
Yes, 4173 Palladian Way has a pool.
Does 4173 Palladian Way have accessible units?
No, 4173 Palladian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4173 Palladian Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4173 Palladian Way does not have units with dishwashers.
