Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Gated Community in desirable area of Melbourne with excellent Schools and 15 minutes to ocean.Home boasts large eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and lots of counter space. Large Living/Dining area. Master Bedroom has separate Shower and Tub with Dual sinks. 4th bedroom can also be used as Den/Study. Back porch overlooks wooded area that is next to preserve. Home is just steps from the community pool.Lawn service and included in rent.Tenant is responsible for beds. Washer and Dryer not Warranted. Owner will not consider pets!!