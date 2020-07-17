4040 Alamanda Key Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Fabulous upgraded unit in 55 and over community of Alamanda Key. Enjoy Florida living at its finest in the gated Key West style community. As you enter you will step into a private courtyard with pavers. This is an extension of your living space and a wonderful spot to read or just enjoy a cool nights breeze. Interior is upgraded and features an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Vaulted ceilings and neutral colors make it easy to decorate. The kitchen features granite counters, upgraded cabinets , gas range and walk in pantry. Maintenance free community is beautifully landscaped with 2 lakes, walking paths, active club house with gym, pool with a hot tub, barbecue and tennis courts. Ready for you to move in now.