Last updated June 19 2020

4040 Alamanda Key Drive

4040 Alamanda Key Drive · (321) 698-1794
Location

4040 Alamanda Key Drive, Melbourne, FL 32901
Alamanda Key

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1570 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Fabulous upgraded unit in 55 and over community of Alamanda Key. Enjoy Florida living at its finest in the gated Key West style community. As you enter you will step into a private courtyard with pavers. This is an extension of your living space and a wonderful spot to read or just enjoy a cool nights breeze. Interior is upgraded and features an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Vaulted ceilings and neutral colors make it easy to decorate. The kitchen features granite counters, upgraded cabinets , gas range and walk in pantry. Maintenance free community is beautifully landscaped with 2 lakes, walking paths, active club house with gym, pool with a hot tub, barbecue and tennis courts. Ready for you to move in now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4040 Alamanda Key Drive have any available units?
4040 Alamanda Key Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does 4040 Alamanda Key Drive have?
Some of 4040 Alamanda Key Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4040 Alamanda Key Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4040 Alamanda Key Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4040 Alamanda Key Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4040 Alamanda Key Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melbourne.
Does 4040 Alamanda Key Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4040 Alamanda Key Drive offers parking.
Does 4040 Alamanda Key Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4040 Alamanda Key Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4040 Alamanda Key Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4040 Alamanda Key Drive has a pool.
Does 4040 Alamanda Key Drive have accessible units?
No, 4040 Alamanda Key Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4040 Alamanda Key Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4040 Alamanda Key Drive has units with dishwashers.
