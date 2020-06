Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access

Two story lake front townhouse in a great development. Close to Wickham Park, shopping and entertainment. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (master has its own private bath) laundry area and new carpet. Downstairs has new carpet, a breakfast bar, dining room and half bath. 1 car garage. Small patio overlooking a lake off of living area. Basic Cable and Internet provided. Community has a pool and playground. Turn right at stop sign and follow around till almost the end.