740 SW 55th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

WOW !! THIS WATERFRONT HOUSE IS THE ONE !! ABSOLUTLEY STUNNING THROUGHOUT !! BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH OVERSIZED FAMILY ROOM AND DEN !! GOURMET KITCHEN WITH NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES !! BRAND NEW WASHER DRYER !! NEW ROOF IN 2020 AND A/C IN 2016 !! FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT !! TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT !! NO HOA !! 1 CAR OVERSIZED GARAGE WITH DOUBLE WIDE DRIVEWAY FOR LOTS OF PARKING !! HURICANE SHUTTERS !! BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING !! FAST APPROVAL !! FENCED YARD !! SMOKE DETECTORS !! THIS HOUSE IS A MUST SEE !!