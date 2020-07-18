WOW !! THIS WATERFRONT HOUSE IS THE ONE !! ABSOLUTLEY STUNNING THROUGHOUT !! BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH OVERSIZED FAMILY ROOM AND DEN !! GOURMET KITCHEN WITH NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES !! BRAND NEW WASHER DRYER !! NEW ROOF IN 2020 AND A/C IN 2016 !! FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT !! TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT !! NO HOA !! 1 CAR OVERSIZED GARAGE WITH DOUBLE WIDE DRIVEWAY FOR LOTS OF PARKING !! HURICANE SHUTTERS !! BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING !! FAST APPROVAL !! FENCED YARD !! SMOKE DETECTORS !! THIS HOUSE IS A MUST SEE !!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 740 SW 55th Ave have any available units?
740 SW 55th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Margate, FL.
What amenities does 740 SW 55th Ave have?
Some of 740 SW 55th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 SW 55th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
740 SW 55th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.