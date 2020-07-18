All apartments in Margate
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:10 PM

740 SW 55th Ave

740 Southwest 55th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

740 Southwest 55th Avenue, Margate, FL 33068

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW !! THIS WATERFRONT HOUSE IS THE ONE !! ABSOLUTLEY STUNNING THROUGHOUT !! BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH OVERSIZED FAMILY ROOM AND DEN !! GOURMET KITCHEN WITH NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES !! BRAND NEW WASHER DRYER !! NEW ROOF IN 2020 AND A/C IN 2016 !! FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT !! TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT !! NO HOA !! 1 CAR OVERSIZED GARAGE WITH DOUBLE WIDE DRIVEWAY FOR LOTS OF PARKING !! HURICANE SHUTTERS !! BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING !! FAST APPROVAL !! FENCED YARD !! SMOKE DETECTORS !! THIS HOUSE IS A MUST SEE !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 SW 55th Ave have any available units?
740 SW 55th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Margate, FL.
What amenities does 740 SW 55th Ave have?
Some of 740 SW 55th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 SW 55th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
740 SW 55th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 SW 55th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 740 SW 55th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Margate.
Does 740 SW 55th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 740 SW 55th Ave offers parking.
Does 740 SW 55th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 740 SW 55th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 SW 55th Ave have a pool?
No, 740 SW 55th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 740 SW 55th Ave have accessible units?
No, 740 SW 55th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 740 SW 55th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 740 SW 55th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 740 SW 55th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 740 SW 55th Ave has units with air conditioning.
