6770 Royal Palm Boulevard

Amenities
First floor beautifully remodeled 1 bed, 1.5 bath waterfront condo in the heart of Margate, close to 441 and Royal Palm Blvd. Spacious living/dining area. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters. Tile flooring throughout. Screened in patio with gorgeous views. Master bath with wood cabinet, granite counters and separate shower. Master walk in closet. Bright and pristine condition, been rented unfurnished or furnished. One parking space assigned #9. Great amenities, 3 pools, BBQ areas, tennis court and a clubhouse. Water and Cable TV included.