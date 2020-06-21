All apartments in Margate
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

6770 Royal Palm Boulevard

6770 Royal Palm Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6770 Royal Palm Boulevard, Margate, FL 33063
Royal Palm Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
First floor beautifully remodeled 1 bed, 1.5 bath waterfront condo in the heart of Margate, close to 441 and Royal Palm Blvd. Spacious living/dining area. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters. Tile flooring throughout. Screened in patio with gorgeous views. Master bath with wood cabinet, granite counters and separate shower. Master walk in closet. Bright and pristine condition, been rented unfurnished or furnished. One parking space assigned #9. Great amenities, 3 pools, BBQ areas, tennis court and a clubhouse. Water and Cable TV included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6770 Royal Palm Boulevard have any available units?
6770 Royal Palm Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Margate, FL.
What amenities does 6770 Royal Palm Boulevard have?
Some of 6770 Royal Palm Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6770 Royal Palm Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6770 Royal Palm Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6770 Royal Palm Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6770 Royal Palm Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Margate.
Does 6770 Royal Palm Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6770 Royal Palm Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 6770 Royal Palm Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6770 Royal Palm Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6770 Royal Palm Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 6770 Royal Palm Boulevard has a pool.
Does 6770 Royal Palm Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6770 Royal Palm Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6770 Royal Palm Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6770 Royal Palm Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 6770 Royal Palm Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 6770 Royal Palm Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
