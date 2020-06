Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT**See this beautiful gated community Coral Bay home with new kitchen cabinets, granite & stainless appliances. New bathroom vanities,sink, faucets,countertops & lighting. New paint inside & out. Located at the end of the street on a oversized lot front & back with expended driveway for extra parking. Please call Gifford Dixon at 954-826-5231 to view this property.



(RLNE3777722)